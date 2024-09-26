Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,586 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Lear were worth $638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Lear by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,159 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in Lear by 78.1% in the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,888 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $973,000 after purchasing an additional 3,020 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Lear by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 51,283 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $7,242,000 after buying an additional 7,659 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Lear by 60.8% during the fourth quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 81,852 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $11,557,000 after buying an additional 30,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lear by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 877 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lear alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Lear from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. StockNews.com raised Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Lear from $179.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Lear in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Lear from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lear has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.20.

Lear Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NYSE:LEA opened at $107.02 on Thursday. Lear Co. has a 1-year low of $101.67 and a 1-year high of $147.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $113.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.23.

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.02 billion. Lear had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 14.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.33 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Lear Co. will post 12.66 EPS for the current year.

Lear Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.59%.

Lear Company Profile

(Free Report)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.