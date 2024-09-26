Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Free Report) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,600 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.13% of Alkermes worth $5,471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Alkermes by 421.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,326,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $225,393,000 after acquiring an additional 6,730,671 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of Alkermes by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 15,241,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,798,000 after purchasing an additional 3,494,678 shares in the last quarter. RTW Investments LP boosted its position in shares of Alkermes by 338.8% in the fourth quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,901,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,228,000 after buying an additional 3,012,450 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alkermes by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,955,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,304,000 after buying an additional 2,288,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Alkermes during the 4th quarter valued at about $55,548,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALKS opened at $26.43 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.47 billion, a PE ratio of 10.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $27.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.61. Alkermes plc has a 12-month low of $22.01 and a 12-month high of $32.88.

Alkermes ( NASDAQ:ALKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.70. The business had revenue of $399.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $393.30 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 23.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Alkermes plc will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ALKS. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Monday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Monday, September 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Alkermes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. StockNews.com upgraded Alkermes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Alkermes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.70.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in therapeutic areas in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products for the treatment of alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of clinical and preclinical product candidates in development for neurological disorders.

