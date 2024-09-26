American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Free Report) by 48.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 253,100 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 237,800 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.13% of American Eagle Outfitters worth $5,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the first quarter worth about $3,457,000. Seven Eight Capital LP purchased a new position in American Eagle Outfitters during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,445,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in American Eagle Outfitters in the first quarter valued at approximately $598,000. Boulder Hill Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,254,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth approximately $830,000. 97.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AEO stock opened at $20.68 on Thursday. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.19 and a 12-month high of $26.44. The company has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.97.

American Eagle Outfitters ( NYSE:AEO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.98% and a net margin of 4.58%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.05%.

In other news, CEO Jay L. Schottenstein sold 999,999 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $20,039,979.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,771,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,507,894.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Jay L. Schottenstein sold 999,999 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $20,039,979.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,771,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,507,894.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Cary D. Mcmillan sold 2,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.93, for a total transaction of $53,936.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AEO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of American Eagle Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays reduced their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on American Eagle Outfitters from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Eagle Outfitters has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a multi-brand specialty retailer in the United States and internationally. The company provides jeans, apparel and accessories, and personal care products for women and men under the American Eagle brand; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections under the Aerie and OFFLINE by Aerie brands.

