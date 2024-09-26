Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 2,004 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Free Report) by 13.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 13,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,004 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Comerica were worth $668,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in shares of Comerica by 39.3% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Comerica by 2,723.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares in the last quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Comerica by 50.2% during the 1st quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 898 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Comerica Stock Performance

Shares of Comerica stock opened at $58.72 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.82. Comerica Incorporated has a 52 week low of $37.40 and a 52 week high of $61.84. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.23.

Comerica Announces Dividend

Comerica ( NYSE:CMA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.30. Comerica had a net margin of 12.15% and a return on equity of 15.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $812.79 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.46%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Comerica from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Comerica from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comerica from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.68.

Insider Activity at Comerica

In other Comerica news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 2,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $146,362.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,605,104.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, payment solutions, card services, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

