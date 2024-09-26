Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Invests $766,000 in Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new position in shares of Solventum Co. (NYSE:SOLV – Free Report) in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 14,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $766,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SOLV. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Solventum in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $273,070,000. Nuance Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Solventum in the 2nd quarter valued at $115,829,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Solventum during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,487,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Solventum during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,876,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in Solventum in the second quarter valued at about $26,480,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on SOLV shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Solventum from $69.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of Solventum in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Solventum from $48.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Solventum from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Solventum Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SOLV opened at $69.22 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Solventum Co. has a twelve month low of $47.16 and a twelve month high of $96.05.

Solventum (NYSE:SOLV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Solventum Co. will post 6.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Solventum Company Profile

Solventum Corporation, a healthcare company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and commercializing a portfolio of solutions to address critical customer and patient needs. It operates through four segments: Medsurg, Dental Solutions, Health Information Systems, and Purification and Filtration.

