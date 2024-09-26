Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $741,000 Stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,998 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,908 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $741,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 23.6% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 434,471 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $10,423,000 after acquiring an additional 82,916 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Exelixis by 1,125.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 165,905 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,980,000 after purchasing an additional 152,370 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Exelixis by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 39,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $938,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the period. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of Exelixis by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 25,644 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $615,000 after buying an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 124,724 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,992,000 after acquiring an additional 13,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EXEL shares. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research report on Friday, September 20th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Exelixis in a report on Thursday, September 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.67.

EXEL stock opened at $26.06 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.43. Exelixis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $18.64 and a 12-month high of $27.83. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.72, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.54.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $637.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $468.21 million. Exelixis had a net margin of 17.38% and a return on equity of 15.54%. Research analysts expect that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Exelixis news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 95,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 520,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,024,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Christopher J. Senner sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.19, for a total value of $3,398,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 721,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,622,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dana Aftab sold 95,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $2,375,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 520,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,024,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 327,858 shares of company stock valued at $8,640,129 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

