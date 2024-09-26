Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,258 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 245 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC grew its stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 2,255.6% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13,450.0% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 271 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 293 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 14,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

JAZZ stock opened at $107.86 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.87. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a fifty-two week low of $99.06 and a fifty-two week high of $137.38.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.87. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 10.10% and a return on equity of 28.65%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 16.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Mary Elizabeth Henderson sold 1,410 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.30, for a total value of $152,703.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,573,707.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on JAZZ. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $175.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $188.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $202.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.07.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Xywav for cataplexy or excessive daytime sleepiness (EDS) with narcolepsy and idiopathic hypersomnia; Xyrem to treat cataplexy or EDS with narcolepsy; Epidiolex for seizures associated with Lennox-Gastaut and Dravet syndromes, or tuberous sclerosis complex; Zepzelca to treat metastatic small cell lung cancer, or with disease progression on or after platinum-based chemotherapy; Rylaze for acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma; Enrylaze to treat acute lymphoblastic leukemia and lymphoblastic lymphoma; Defitelio to treat severe hepatic veno-occlusive disease; and Vyxeos for newly-diagnosed therapy-related acute myeloid leukemia.

