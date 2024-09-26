Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 366 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,246 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in FMC were worth $762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of FMC. Norden Group LLC bought a new stake in FMC during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,700,000. Leeward Investments LLC MA raised its position in shares of FMC by 62.8% during the first quarter. Leeward Investments LLC MA now owns 193,156 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,304,000 after buying an additional 74,529 shares during the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of FMC in the fourth quarter worth $18,815,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of FMC by 396.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 70,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,476,000 after acquiring an additional 56,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of FMC by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 49,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,082 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FMC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of FMC from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on FMC from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Redburn Atlantic raised FMC from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on FMC from $50.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of FMC from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.47.

FMC Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FMC opened at $63.99 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.14, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.85. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $68.72. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $62.09 and its 200 day moving average is $60.72.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.08. FMC had a return on equity of 7.52% and a net margin of 33.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

FMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. FMC’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

