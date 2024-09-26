Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 691 Shares of Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY – Free Report) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,463 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Berry Global Group were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BERY. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 13,548,966 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $819,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934,137 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 10.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,931,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $782,070,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,021 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 30.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,472,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,365,000 after purchasing an additional 807,211 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 280.1% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 798,092 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,968,000 after purchasing an additional 588,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Berry Global Group during the first quarter valued at $24,524,000. 95.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

Shares of BERY opened at $67.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.58. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.92 and a 12 month high of $69.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Berry Global Group Dividend Announcement

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 4.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Berry Global Group’s payout ratio is currently 26.13%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BERY. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $89.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.82.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

