Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Reduces Holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 13,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,457 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,192,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics by 13.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 20,711 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,463 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 31.1% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 183,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,631,000 after purchasing an additional 43,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,897,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $99,363,000 after buying an additional 209,530 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of HALO opened at $55.87 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.52. The company has a quick ratio of 6.21, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.19. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $32.83 and a 52 week high of $65.53. The stock has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.18. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 38.62% and a return on equity of 195.80%. The company had revenue of $231.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HALO. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, September 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Halozyme Therapeutics

Insider Activity

In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $269,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $834,836.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total value of $269,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $834,836.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of Halozyme Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $551,200.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 168,176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,269,861.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 74,881 shares of company stock worth $4,368,884 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharma technology platform company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary enzymes and devices in the United States, Switzerland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HALO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.