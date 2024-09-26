Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 444 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 1.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,731,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,300,101,000 after purchasing an additional 193,740 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,994,209 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,355,000 after buying an additional 90,395 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,138,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,000,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933 shares in the last quarter. Vest Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 430,051 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,422,000 after acquiring an additional 69,059 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 29.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,002,000 after acquiring an additional 93,048 shares in the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $104.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.85.

Shares of NYSE FRT opened at $114.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $113.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.47. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $85.59 and a 1-year high of $118.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $9.52 billion, a PE ratio of 40.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.68 by ($0.36). Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.07% and a net margin of 24.69%. The firm had revenue of $295.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.61 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Federal Realty Investment Trust will post 6.81 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.83%. This is an increase from Federal Realty Investment Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.09. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 156.58%.

In related news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $691,482.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 5,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $691,482.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Donald C. Wood sold 30,292 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.17, for a total transaction of $3,519,021.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $771,020.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

