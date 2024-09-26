Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $695,000 Stock Position in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lessened its stake in Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,864 shares of the company’s stock after selling 207 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $695,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Penumbra in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Penumbra during the second quarter valued at $54,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Penumbra in the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Penumbra in the first quarter worth about $89,000. Finally, RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in Penumbra by 360.9% during the 1st quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. 88.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of Penumbra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.20, for a total value of $107,520.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,162,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Johanna Roberts sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.20, for a total transaction of $107,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,162,009.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Don W. Kassing sold 170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.99, for a total transaction of $30,598.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $180,889.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,372 shares of company stock valued at $6,854,502 over the last three months. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEN stock opened at $186.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 6.25. Penumbra, Inc. has a 52 week low of $148.00 and a 52 week high of $277.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $190.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.54.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $299.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $298.24 million. Penumbra had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 8.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Penumbra announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, August 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

PEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Penumbra from $235.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Penumbra from $231.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Leerink Partners assumed coverage on Penumbra in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $263.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Penumbra from $272.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers peripheral products, including the Indigo System for power aspiration of thrombus in the body; Lightning Flash, a mechanical thrombectomy system; Lightning Bolt 7, an arterial thrombectomy system; and CAT RX.

