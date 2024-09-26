Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 364 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 364 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Etsy were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TD Asset Management Inc increased its position in Etsy by 260.2% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,319,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,920,000 after purchasing an additional 952,907 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 21.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,215,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,623,000 after buying an additional 734,200 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Etsy by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,764,064 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $339,964,000 after acquiring an additional 721,454 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Etsy by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,309,510 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $106,136,000 after acquiring an additional 599,286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in Etsy by 120.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 789,917 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $54,021,000 after acquiring an additional 431,993 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Etsy

In other Etsy news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $41,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,798.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,000 shares of company stock valued at $116,395. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Price Performance

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $54.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.17. Etsy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $50.63 and a 1 year high of $89.58.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $629.87 million. Etsy had a net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 51.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ETSY shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Etsy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Etsy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.61.

Etsy Company Profile

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Further Reading

