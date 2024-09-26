Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,336 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lowered its holdings in shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Free Report) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,288 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,336 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Ciena were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Ciena by 1,944.4% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,062,394 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,986,000 after buying an additional 1,961,513 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new stake in Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at $48,214,000. Rokos Capital Management LLP boosted its position in Ciena by 118.7% during the first quarter. Rokos Capital Management LLP now owns 1,524,332 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $75,378,000 after purchasing an additional 827,352 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of Ciena by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,513,633 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $158,149,000 after purchasing an additional 791,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Ciena by 24.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,706,308 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $130,392,000 after purchasing an additional 523,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Ciena

In other Ciena news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $170,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 212,421 shares in the company, valued at $10,368,269.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total value of $170,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 212,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,368,269.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,712 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total transaction of $130,962.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 96,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,635,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,712 shares of company stock valued at $498,637 over the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Ciena from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Ciena from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Ciena from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Raymond James cut Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.00.

Ciena Stock Performance

CIEN opened at $61.42 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.31 and its 200-day moving average is $49.87. Ciena Co. has a 52-week low of $39.94 and a 52-week high of $63.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 4.06.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $942.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.31 million. Ciena had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 5.98%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Ciena Co. will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Company Profile

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

