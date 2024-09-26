Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI) Stake Reduced by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its stake in Mueller Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MLI – Free Report) by 5.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 12,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 711 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Mueller Industries were worth $713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Mueller Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mueller Industries during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mueller Industries in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. LifeSteps Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Mueller Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its stake in Mueller Industries by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MLI opened at $70.54 on Thursday. Mueller Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.96 and a 1 year high of $74.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.74 and a 200-day moving average of $60.39. The stock has a market cap of $8.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Mueller Industries ( NYSE:MLI Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $997.75 million for the quarter. Mueller Industries had a net margin of 16.19% and a return on equity of 22.86%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Mueller Industries’s payout ratio is currently 16.03%.

In related news, Director John B. Hansen sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $537,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,449,257.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Gregory L. Christopher sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.92, for a total transaction of $3,496,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,214,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,904,625.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John B. Hansen sold 8,000 shares of Mueller Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.24, for a total transaction of $537,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 95,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,449,257.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,000 shares of company stock worth $7,081,770. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mueller Industries, Inc manufactures and sells copper, brass, aluminum, and plastic products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, South Korea, the Middle East, China, and Mexico. It operates through three segments: Piping Systems, Industrial Metals, and Climate. The Piping Systems segment offers copper tubes, fittings, line sets, and pipe nipples.

