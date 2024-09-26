Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Trims Stake in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,111 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 434 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Ralph Lauren were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Ralph Lauren by 15,903.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 448,902 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $84,266,000 after acquiring an additional 446,097 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in shares of Ralph Lauren during the first quarter worth $61,022,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ralph Lauren by 10,207.7% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 325,208 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,061,000 after purchasing an additional 322,053 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ralph Lauren by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,908,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $921,634,000 after purchasing an additional 203,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Ralph Lauren by 11,052.5% during the 1st quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 177,548 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $33,325,000 after buying an additional 175,956 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ralph Lauren alerts:

Ralph Lauren Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of RL opened at $189.31 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.49. Ralph Lauren Co. has a 52 week low of $108.60 and a 52 week high of $192.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $171.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Ralph Lauren Announces Dividend

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The textile maker reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.25. Ralph Lauren had a return on equity of 28.79% and a net margin of 10.27%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Ralph Lauren Co. will post 11.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Ralph Lauren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.95%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $196.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on Ralph Lauren from $195.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.00.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RL

Ralph Lauren Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ralph Lauren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ralph Lauren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.