Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Decreases Holdings in Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in shares of Chemed Co. (NYSE:CHE – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 55 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Chemed were worth $811,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CHE. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter worth $1,064,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 6,288.9% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,482,000 after acquiring an additional 49,808 shares during the period. Cim LLC bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the 4th quarter worth $1,328,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Chemed by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank & Trust Co. VA bought a new position in shares of Chemed during the 1st quarter worth $3,122,000. 95.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chemed Stock Performance

CHE stock opened at $595.51 on Thursday. Chemed Co. has a fifty-two week low of $497.36 and a fifty-two week high of $654.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $572.25 and a 200-day moving average of $576.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.44.

Chemed Increases Dividend

Chemed ( NYSE:CHE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $5.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.59 by ($0.12). Chemed had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 12.88%. The company had revenue of $595.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $599.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Chemed Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. This is an increase from Chemed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Chemed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.76%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chemed news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.58, for a total value of $1,123,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,864.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Nicholas Michael Westfall sold 2,000 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $561.58, for a total transaction of $1,123,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,363,864.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrea R. Lindell sold 831 shares of Chemed stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.51, for a total value of $474,924.81. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,271,894.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,744 shares of company stock worth $3,828,231 in the last quarter. 3.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chemed Company Profile

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in VITAS and Roto-Rooter segments. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees.

