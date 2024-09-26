Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Stake Lowered by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,398 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,626 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $853,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NCLH. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the first quarter worth $39,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the second quarter worth $39,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the first quarter worth about $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

Norwegian Cruise Line Stock Performance

NCLH opened at $20.19 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.70. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.70 and a 1 year high of $21.73. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.19.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Norwegian Cruise Line ( NYSE:NCLH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.05. Norwegian Cruise Line had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 105.44%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NCLH. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Norwegian Cruise Line from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.17.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

