Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 7,726 Shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its position in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 32.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,186 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,726 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BSY. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Bentley Systems by 4,618.2% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 90.1% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 68,500.0% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 75.4% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bentley Systems during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on BSY shares. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Monday, September 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.57.

Bentley Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ BSY opened at $50.01 on Thursday. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $43.82 and a one year high of $57.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.19 and a 200 day moving average of $50.56. The company has a market capitalization of $14.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.74, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.49.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $330.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $325.20 million. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 29.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Bentley Systems Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is 22.43%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Bentley Systems news, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 91,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $4,500,354.35. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,598,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,471,566.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Barry J. Bentley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.20, for a total transaction of $2,510,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,298,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,371,146. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raymond B. Bentley sold 91,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.43, for a total value of $4,500,354.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,598,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $820,471,566.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 21.12% of the company’s stock.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

