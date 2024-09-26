Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its holdings in shares of Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 1.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 22,328 shares of the company’s stock after selling 367 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $872,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth about $2,117,000. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth about $3,541,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 42.8% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 806,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,539,000 after acquiring an additional 241,669 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 17.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 152.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 901,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,189,000 after purchasing an additional 544,599 shares during the last quarter. 95.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BBWI opened at $30.52 on Thursday. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.20 and a twelve month high of $52.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.87, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.77.

Bath & Body Works ( NYSE:BBWI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.02. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 12.69% and a negative return on equity of 41.94%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion. On average, analysts predict that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 23rd were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is 20.62%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BBWI. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $51.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Bank of America dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

