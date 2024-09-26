Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Has $838,000 Stock Position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,738 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Match Group were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Match Group by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 32,358,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,173,966,000 after acquiring an additional 416,140 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its holdings in Match Group by 30.1% in the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 4,080,312 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,034,000 after acquiring an additional 943,894 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Match Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $100,848,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Match Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,545,805 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,342,000 after acquiring an additional 12,379 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,300,596 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $83,972,000 after purchasing an additional 98,912 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Match Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MTCH. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Match Group in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $33.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Match Group in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Match Group from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.07.

Match Group Price Performance

Shares of Match Group stock opened at $37.00 on Thursday. Match Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.66 and a fifty-two week high of $42.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.32.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Match Group had a net margin of 18.72% and a negative return on equity of 467.66%. The firm had revenue of $864.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $856.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Match Group

(Free Report)

Match Group, Inc engages in the provision of dating products. Its portfolio of brands includes Tinder, Hinge, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Pairs, Plenty Of Fish, Azar, BLK, and Hakuna, as well as a various other brands, each built to increase users' likelihood of connecting with others. Its services are available in over 40 languages to users worldwide.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Match Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Match Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.