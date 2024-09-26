Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 2,302 Shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. trimmed its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 19.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,302 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF were worth $219,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 17,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after acquiring an additional 2,112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 76,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF alerts:

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FTHI opened at $23.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $808.51 million, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 12-month low of $19.56 and a 12-month high of $23.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.45.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st were given a dividend of $0.168 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 21st.

(Free Report)

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.