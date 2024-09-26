Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) Shares Sold by Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado decreased its holdings in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,344 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in Acuity Brands by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 51,890 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $13,913,000 after purchasing an additional 14,329 shares during the period. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $737,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 148.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 4,397 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 8.0% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,846 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $6,965,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 47,372 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $9,703,000 after acquiring an additional 9,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AYI. StockNews.com cut Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Acuity Brands from $286.00 to $280.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Acuity Brands from $260.00 to $289.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $286.25.

AYI stock opened at $268.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $247.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.41. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $156.84 and a 1 year high of $275.05.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 27th. The electronics maker reported $4.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.82 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $968.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.52 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 20.97% and a net margin of 10.12%. The business’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting, lighting controls, building management system, location-aware applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the A-Light, Aculux, American Electric Lighting, Cyclone, Dark to Light, eldoLED, Eureka, Gotham, Healthcare Lighting, Holophane, Hydrel, Indy, IOTA, Juno, Lithonia Lighting, Luminaire LED, Luminis, Mark Architectural Lighting, nLight, OPTOTRONIC, Peerless, RELOCWiring Solutions, and Sensor Switch.

