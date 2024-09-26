Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Decreases Holdings in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. decreased its position in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL – Free Report) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,443 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 265 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in BlackLine by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in BlackLine during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,927,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 9,080.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 459 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its stake in BlackLine by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 54,210 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after purchasing an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BlackLine by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,259,000 after purchasing an additional 34,127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.13% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at BlackLine

In other news, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 1,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $71,707.90. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 97,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,044,989.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Barbara Whye sold 5,378 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total transaction of $279,709.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,777 shares in the company, valued at $352,471.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Mark Woodhams sold 1,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total transaction of $71,707.90. Following the sale, the executive now owns 97,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,044,989.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,765 shares of company stock valued at $851,418. Corporate insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on BL shares. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $62.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 28th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $72.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $50.00 to $47.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of BlackLine from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $81.00 price objective on shares of BlackLine in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.78.

BlackLine Stock Performance

BL opened at $50.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 219.43, a PEG ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.89. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.37 and a 52-week high of $69.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.25.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $160.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.21 million. BlackLine had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 33.96%. The company’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine Profile

BlackLine, Inc provides cloud-based solutions to automate and streamline accounting and finance operations worldwide. It offers financial close management solutions, such as account reconciliations that provides a centralized workspace for users to collaborate on account reconciliations; transaction matching that analyzes and reconciles individual transactions; task management to create and manage processes and task lists; and financial reporting analytics that enables analysis and validation of financial data.

Further Reading

