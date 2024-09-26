Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Short Interest Up 971.9% in September

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,100 shares, an increase of 971.9% from the August 31st total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 141.2 days.

EXPGF opened at $51.06 on Thursday. Experian has a fifty-two week low of $28.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.21 and its 200 day moving average is $45.41.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services.

