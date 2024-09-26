Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF) Short Interest Up 971.9% in September

Experian plc (OTCMKTS:EXPGF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 240,100 shares, an increase of 971.9% from the August 31st total of 22,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 141.2 days.
Experian Price Performance
EXPGF opened at $51.06 on Thursday. Experian has a fifty-two week low of $28.95 and a fifty-two week high of $51.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.21 and its 200 day moving average is $45.41.
Experian Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Experian
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Constellation Energy’s Nuclear Deal With Microsoft Is a Home Run
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Are Crypto Stocks Still Worth Watching as Bitcoin Consolidates?
- What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?
- How to Invest in Bonds: A Beginner’s Guide
Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.