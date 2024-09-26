Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTFX) Short Interest Update

Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTFX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 850.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ BTFX opened at $25.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.82. Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $49.79.
About Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- Constellation Energy’s Nuclear Deal With Microsoft Is a Home Run
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Are Crypto Stocks Still Worth Watching as Bitcoin Consolidates?
- What is a Low P/E Ratio and What Does it Tell Investors?
- How to Invest in Bonds: A Beginner’s Guide
Receive News & Ratings for Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.