Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTFX) Short Interest Update

Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTFX – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 850.0% from the August 31st total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 45,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ BTFX opened at $25.76 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.82. Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.34 and a fifty-two week high of $49.79.

About Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Futures Leveraged Strategy ETF (BTFX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures index. The fund seeks to achieve 2x daily Bitcoin index returns via Bitcoin futures contracts, mitigating risks through collateral investments and the use of reverse repurchase agreements.

