Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ IPKW opened at $42.11 on Thursday. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $33.19 and a 1 year high of $42.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.22 and its 200 day moving average is $40.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.93.
Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF
The Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies that have reduced their outstanding shares by at least 5% in the past year. IPKW was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Constellation Energy’s Nuclear Deal With Microsoft Is a Home Run
- 3 Stocks to Consider Buying in October
- Are Crypto Stocks Still Worth Watching as Bitcoin Consolidates?
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- How to Invest in Bonds: A Beginner’s Guide
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.