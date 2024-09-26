Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:IPKW – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IPKW opened at $42.11 on Thursday. Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF has a 1 year low of $33.19 and a 1 year high of $42.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.22 and its 200 day moving average is $40.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.64 million, a P/E ratio of 10.12 and a beta of 0.93.

Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.363 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Insight Advisors LLC PA grew its stake in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 5.7% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Financial Enhancement Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 62,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,445,000 after buying an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 90,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,269 shares in the last quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF by 16.1% during the 2nd quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 42,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after acquiring an additional 5,942 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $332,000.

The Invesco International BuyBack Achievers ETF (IPKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies that have reduced their outstanding shares by at least 5% in the past year. IPKW was launched on Mar 6, 2014 and is managed by Invesco.

