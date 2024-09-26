Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in September

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Price Performance
Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock opened at $22.65 on Thursday. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a one year low of $20.78 and a one year high of $22.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.28.
Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF
The Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund designed to provide exposure to a broad selection of high yield, fixed income securities. IHYF was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Constellation Energy’s Nuclear Deal With Microsoft Is a Home Run
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Are Crypto Stocks Still Worth Watching as Bitcoin Consolidates?
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- How to Invest in Bonds: A Beginner’s Guide
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.