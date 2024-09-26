Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF) Short Interest Up 1,000.0% in September

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (NASDAQ:IHYF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 1,000.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Price Performance

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock opened at $22.65 on Thursday. Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF has a one year low of $20.78 and a one year high of $22.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.28.

Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.141 per share. This is a boost from Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 23rd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF stock. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF ( NASDAQ:IHYF Free Report ) by 24.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,261 shares during the quarter. Avestar Capital LLC owned approximately 1.00% of Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF worth $486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

The Invesco High Yield Bond Factor ETF (IHYF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund designed to provide exposure to a broad selection of high yield, fixed income securities. IHYF was launched on Dec 2, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

