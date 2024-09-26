Short Interest in GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF (NASDAQ:FBL) Grows By 752.1%

GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF (NASDAQ:FBL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 222,400 shares, a growth of 752.1% from the August 31st total of 26,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 899,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF stock. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF (NASDAQ:FBL – Free Report) by 518.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,397 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,190 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors owned approximately 1.52% of GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FBL opened at $32.26 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.63 and a 200-day moving average of $26.19. GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF has a twelve month low of $14.60 and a twelve month high of $33.20.

GraniteShares 2x Long META Daily ETF Company Profile

The GraniteShares 1.5x Long Meta Daily ETF (FBL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in communication services equity. The fund provides 1.5x leveraged exposure, less fees and expenses, to the daily price movement for shares of Meta Platforms, Inc Class A stock. FBL was launched on Dec 13, 2022 and is managed by GraniteShares.

