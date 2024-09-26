Short Interest in Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Expands By 772.0%

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, an increase of 772.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Ares Strategic Mining Price Performance

Shares of Ares Strategic Mining stock opened at 0.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.13. Ares Strategic Mining has a 12 month low of 0.09 and a 12 month high of 0.20.

About Ares Strategic Mining

Ares Strategic Mining Inc, a junior natural resource mining company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of fluorspar properties in Canada and the United States. It focuses on the exploitation, production, and supply of metspar and acidspar. The company holds 100% interest in the Lost Sheep Fluoride Mine that consists of 353 claims covering an area of approximately 5,982 acres located in western Utah, the United States; and the Liard Fluorspar property, which includes 55 claims covering an area of approximately 55,000 acres located in British Columbia.

