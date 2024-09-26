Short Interest in Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF) Expands By 772.0%

Ares Strategic Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:ARSMF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, an increase of 772.0% from the August 31st total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Ares Strategic Mining Price Performance
Shares of Ares Strategic Mining stock opened at 0.13 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 0.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.13. Ares Strategic Mining has a 12 month low of 0.09 and a 12 month high of 0.20.
About Ares Strategic Mining
