Short Interest in Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY) Increases By 847.8%

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,800 shares, a growth of 847.8% from the August 31st total of 2,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 55,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Akbank T.A.S. Stock Up 0.3 %

AKBTY stock opened at $3.66 on Thursday. Akbank T.A.S. has a one year low of $1.91 and a one year high of $4.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Akbank T.A.S. (OTCMKTS:AKBTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter.

About Akbank T.A.S.

Akbank T.A.S., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Turkey and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking and Private Banking; Commercial Banking, Corporate Banking, and SME Banking; and Treasury, Other, and Unallovated segments. The company's consumer banking services comprise deposit accounts, retail loans, commercial installment loans, credit cards, insurance products, and asset management services, as well as bank cards, investment funds trading, automatic payment, foreign currency trading, safe deposit box rental, cheques, money transfer, investment banking, and telephone and internet banking.

