Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) (OTCMKTS:ETCG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a growth of 1,066.7% from the August 31st total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 98,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Price Performance
Shares of ETCG stock opened at $8.14 on Thursday. Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust has a twelve month low of $6.19 and a twelve month high of $19.35. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.31.
Grayscale Ethereum Classic Trust (ETC) Company Profile
