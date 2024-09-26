Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,900 shares, a growth of 847.6% from the August 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days.
Danske Bank A/S Stock Down 0.6 %
OTCMKTS DNKEY opened at $15.24 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.00. Danske Bank A/S has a one year low of $10.65 and a one year high of $16.23. The firm has a market cap of $26.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.42 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.72.
Danske Bank A/S (OTCMKTS:DNKEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Danske Bank A/S had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 41.10%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Danske Bank A/S will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Danske Bank A/S Increases Dividend
Danske Bank A/S Company Profile
Danske Bank A/S provides various banking products and services to corporate, institutional, and international clients. The company offers insurance and pension products, mortgage finance and real-estate brokerage services, asset management and trading services in fixed income products, foreign exchange services, and equities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Danske Bank A/S
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Constellation Energy’s Nuclear Deal With Microsoft Is a Home Run
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Are Crypto Stocks Still Worth Watching as Bitcoin Consolidates?
- What is a Dividend King?
- How to Invest in Bonds: A Beginner’s Guide
Receive News & Ratings for Danske Bank A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danske Bank A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.