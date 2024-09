Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFRZ) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFRZ – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 1,000.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Conifer Price Performance

NASDAQ CNFRZ opened at $18.59 on Thursday. Conifer has a 12 month low of $10.46 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.96 and a 200-day moving average of $17.46.

Conifer Company Profile

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. It offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

