Short Interest in Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY) Increases By 800.0%

Asahi Kasei Co. (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,400 shares, an increase of 800.0% from the August 31st total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 63,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Asahi Kasei Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of AHKSY stock opened at $14.97 on Thursday. Asahi Kasei has a 52-week low of $11.80 and a 52-week high of $15.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.80. The company has a market capitalization of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.27 and a beta of 0.65.

Get Asahi Kasei alerts:

Asahi Kasei (OTCMKTS:AHKSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter. Asahi Kasei had a return on equity of 7.00% and a net margin of 2.36%.

Asahi Kasei Company Profile

Asahi Kasei Corporation manufactures and sells chemicals. It offers caustic soda, chemical fertilizers, nitric acid, ammonia, acrylonitrile, methyl methacrylate, styrene, adipic acid, hexamethylene diamine, AH salt, propionitrile, sodium cyanide, acetonitrile, methacrylonitrile, cyclohexyl methacrylate, polyethylenes, polyethylenes powder, PMMA resin, polystyrene, polybutadiene rubbers, styrene/butadiene rubbers, clear styrenic copolymer, styrenic thermoplastic elastomer, hydrogenated styrenic elastomers, membranes and systems, functional materials, foams, purging compound, polyisocyanates, polycarbonatediol, aluminum paste, latex, photopolymers and platemaking systems, films, cyclohexanol, cyclohexane, and cyclohexene.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Asahi Kasei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asahi Kasei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.