John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD) Short Interest Update

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:HTD – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, an increase of 918.8% from the August 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 103,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Institutional Trading of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $3,493,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 11.8% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 38,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,042 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 342.2% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 79,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,556,000 after acquiring an additional 61,254 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,850 shares during the period. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 43,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock opened at $22.83 on Thursday. John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1-year low of $16.17 and a 1-year high of $23.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.45.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Announces Dividend

About John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.138 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.25%.

John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management and Analytic Investors, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

