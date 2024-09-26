Orchid (OXT) Trading Up 2.6% This Week

Orchid (OXT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 26th. One Orchid token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0787 or 0.00000122 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Orchid has traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Orchid has a market capitalization of $77.08 million and approximately $3.01 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00009026 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001127 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.93 or 0.00013841 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64,491.24 or 0.99973842 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.31 or 0.00008230 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000062 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006722 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0304 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000041 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.07869681 USD and is down -1.47 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 146 active market(s) with $2,849,482.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.