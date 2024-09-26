Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF) Short Interest Update

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd. (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a growth of 800.0% from the August 31st total of 100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Jewett-Cameron Trading Price Performance

Jewett-Cameron Trading stock opened at $4.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $17.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.96. Jewett-Cameron Trading has a 1 year low of $3.86 and a 1 year high of $6.35.

Jewett-Cameron Trading (NASDAQ:JCTCF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 15th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.90 million for the quarter. Jewett-Cameron Trading had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 2.48%.

About Jewett-Cameron Trading

Jewett-Cameron Trading Company Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacturing and distribution of specialty metal products and wholesale distribution of wood products to home centers, eCommerce providers, on-line direct consumers, and other retailers. The company operates through three segments: Industrial Wood Products; Pet, Fencing and Other; and Seed Processing and Sales.

