ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ASMPT Limited (OTCMKTS:ASMVY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 33,100 shares, a growth of 903.0% from the August 31st total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 45,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

ASMPT Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ASMVY opened at $32.09 on Thursday. ASMPT has a 52 week low of $24.89 and a 52 week high of $44.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $32.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.55.

Get ASMPT alerts:

ASMPT Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th were paid a $0.1143 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 13th.

ASMPT Company Profile

ASMPT Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, and marketing of machine and tools used in the semiconductor and electronics assembly industries. It operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Surface Mount Technology Solutions. The Semiconductor Solutions segment offers wire and die bonders, encapsulation solutions, test handlers, clip bonders, CIS equipment, TCB and flip chip bonders, mold under fill, panel molding, silver sintering, and laser grooving and dicing.

Featured Stories

