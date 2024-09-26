Kava Self Reported Market Cap Hits $423.18 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 26th. During the last week, Kava has traded down 4.5% against the US dollar. One Kava token can now be purchased for $0.39 or 0.00000606 BTC on popular exchanges. Kava has a total market cap of $423.18 million and approximately $19.87 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.70 or 0.00044488 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00008713 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.31 or 0.00014435 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0867 or 0.00000134 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00007705 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00002572 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.88 or 0.00004460 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0688 or 0.00000107 BTC.

About Kava

Kava (CRYPTO:KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,854,736 tokens. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Kava

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava is a decentralized finance (DeFi) platform built on the Cosmos blockchain. Its aim is to provide a range of DeFi services to users, including yield farming, borrowing and lending, and governance, all while ensuring security, transparency, and decentralization. Kava uses the Tendermint consensus algorithm and has a feature called “Hard Protocol” that enables users to borrow and lend cryptocurrencies.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

