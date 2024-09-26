First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB) Shares Sold by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. reduced its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (NYSEARCA:FUMB – Free Report) by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,714 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF were worth $252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FUMB. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 216,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,339,000 after purchasing an additional 2,987 shares during the period. Mainsail Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mainsail Financial Group LLC now owns 249,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,996,000 after buying an additional 33,523 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF during the second quarter worth about $173,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 10.9% during the second quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 54,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,099,000 after acquiring an additional 20,291 shares during the period.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Stock Performance

Shares of FUMB stock opened at $20.17 on Thursday. First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF has a one year low of $19.88 and a one year high of $20.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.10.

First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF Profile

The First Trust Ultra Short Duration Municipal ETF (FUMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund of US municipal debt with a targeted portfolio duration of less than one year. The fund seeks tax-exempt income and capital preservation.

