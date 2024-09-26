Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $259,000 Position in Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,524 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 298 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Banco Macro were worth $259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in Banco Macro by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Banco Macro during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Banco Macro in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC bought a new position in Banco Macro in the 1st quarter worth approximately $260,000.

Banco Macro Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of BMA stock opened at $66.74 on Thursday. Banco Macro S.A. has a one year low of $17.30 and a one year high of $76.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $58.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.23. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 1.80.

Banco Macro Increases Dividend

Banco Macro ( NYSE:BMA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 22nd. The bank reported ($4.01) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($5.50). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter. Banco Macro had a return on equity of 25.97% and a net margin of 12.58%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Banco Macro S.A. will post 9.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.798 per share. This represents a $21.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 32.33%. This is an increase from Banco Macro’s previous monthly dividend of $1.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Banco Macro’s payout ratio is presently 127.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BMA. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Banco Macro from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Banco Macro from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $14.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Friday, August 30th.

About Banco Macro

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines, and money transfers.

