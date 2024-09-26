Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Stock Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 520.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,591 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter worth $29,000. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth about $46,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE FIS opened at $82.31 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a 50-day moving average of $79.50 and a 200 day moving average of $75.79. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $85.63. The stock has a market cap of $44.91 billion, a PE ratio of -8.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.08.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were issued a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is -14.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Fidelity National Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.25.

Insider Activity

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 719 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $76.81 per share, for a total transaction of $55,226.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,510.51. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

