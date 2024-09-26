Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% in the first quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,700.0% during the second quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 152 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 103.0% in the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 134 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. 77.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

ODFL stock opened at $199.46 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.49 and a 1 year high of $227.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.12, a PEG ratio of 4.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $196.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.25.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.03. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 30.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. Old Dominion Freight Line’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on ODFL. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.83.

Insider Activity at Old Dominion Freight Line

In other news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total value of $1,951,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,391,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,602,670.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 29,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $6,033,967.50. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,401,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,146,307.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.17, for a total value of $1,951,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,391,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $271,602,670.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

