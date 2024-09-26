Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $280,000 Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 722 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 48.0% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Weik Capital Management boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 5,390 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its stake in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. now owns 695 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.6% in the second quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 32.1% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 140 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TDY opened at $433.51 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $419.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $406.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.28. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 1 year low of $355.41 and a 1 year high of $448.19.

Teledyne Technologies ( NYSE:TDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.49 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.36 billion. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.67 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $470.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, August 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $482.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $471.17.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States and internationally. Its Digital Imaging segment provides visible spectrum sensors and digital cameras; and infrared, ultraviolet, visible, and X-ray spectra; as well as micro electromechanical systems and semiconductors, including analog-to-digital and digital-to-analog converters.

