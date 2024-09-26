Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Boosts Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Free Report) by 29.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 481 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Celanese were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CE. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Celanese during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Celanese by 3,933.3% in the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Celanese in the first quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Price Performance

NYSE CE opened at $130.03 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.38. Celanese Co. has a 1 year low of $110.76 and a 1 year high of $172.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.16, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.30.

Celanese Dividend Announcement

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.71 by ($0.33). Celanese had a return on equity of 13.60% and a net margin of 18.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.76 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Celanese Co. will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 30th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Celanese

In other Celanese news, COO Scott A. Richardson sold 4,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.51, for a total value of $605,459.25. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 69,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,033,840.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on CE shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese from $142.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Celanese from $180.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Celanese from $180.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Celanese from $193.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Celanese from $168.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on CE

Celanese Company Profile

(Free Report)

Celanese Corporation, a chemical and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. It operates through Engineered Materials and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.