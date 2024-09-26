Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Has $290,000 Stock Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 249.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,232 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,593 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $290,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Datadog in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. SouthState Corp bought a new position in Datadog in the second quarter worth $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Datadog during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. 78.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Datadog alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Datadog in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Monness Crespi & Hardt upgraded Datadog from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Datadog in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Datadog from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Datadog presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $139.88.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $8,924,231.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 405,314 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,237,771.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $8,924,231.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 405,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,237,771.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Matthew Jacobson sold 9,256 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.05, for a total value of $1,000,110.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 48,411 shares in the company, valued at $5,230,808.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 550,096 shares of company stock worth $67,067,959. Insiders own 11.78% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DDOG opened at $116.01 on Thursday. Datadog, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.81 and a fifty-two week high of $138.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 362.34, a P/E/G ratio of 28.94 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $114.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.49.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Datadog had a return on equity of 9.01% and a net margin of 6.81%. The company had revenue of $645.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $624.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.36 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Datadog

(Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.