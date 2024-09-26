Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Buys 102 Shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF (BATS:IYJ – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,562 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI grew its stake in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 32.8% in the 2nd quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 72,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,648,000 after acquiring an additional 17,886 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Industrials ETF by 25.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 314,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,536,000 after acquiring an additional 63,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Industrials ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000.

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of BATS IYJ opened at $131.81 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.09 and a beta of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $126.36 and its 200-day moving average is $123.55. iShares U.S. Industrials ETF has a 1-year low of $123.05 and a 1-year high of $158.32.

About iShares U.S. Industrials ETF

iShares U.S. Industrials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Industrial Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Industrials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the industrials sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in the industry groups, such as construction and materials, aerospace and defense, general industrials, electronic and electrical equipment, industrial engineering, industrial transportation and support services.

