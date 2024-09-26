Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC Increases Stake in Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM)

Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 67,886 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 7,387 shares during the period. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC’s holdings in Hudbay Minerals were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the first quarter valued at $35,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 38.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 6,471 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new position in Hudbay Minerals in the 2nd quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in Hudbay Minerals during the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on HBM. Stifel Canada upgraded Hudbay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Hudbay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Hudbay Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.88.

Hudbay Minerals Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE HBM opened at $8.76 on Thursday. Hudbay Minerals Inc. has a one year low of $3.94 and a one year high of $10.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.20. The company has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.07 and a beta of 1.77.

Hudbay Minerals Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.007 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.35%.

Hudbay Minerals Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

