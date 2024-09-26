Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Grows Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 22.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,165 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $300,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 50.7% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 550 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 225.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 546 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 39.7% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. purchased a new stake in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. 5.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BUD. UBS Group raised shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $68.50 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.25.

BUD stock opened at $63.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $113.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.09. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 1-year low of $51.66 and a 1-year high of $67.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $61.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The consumer goods maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.06. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a net margin of 9.89% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The business had revenue of $15.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. Research analysts predict that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

